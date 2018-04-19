Jonathan Wright of Interoute

Interoute, the global cloud and network provider, announced that it has been selected by a global internet technology company to deliver over 1,000 kilometres of dark fibre across south west Europe. With growing European end-user requirements, the expanded capacity from Interoute will provide business critical assurance for the internet technology company’s platform.

This will enable the organisation to deliver high performance for a range of bandwidth and processing-intensive application workloads.

Joel Stradling, research director at Global Data, said, “Interoute stands out in the market with its wholesale dark fibre. As owner-operator of a large and advanced pan-European fibre and data network, its strong Mediterranean presence supports customers including OTTs and internet giants with getting close to new and existing cable systems coming into the region.”

Jonathan Wright, VP of Commercial Operations at Interoute, commented: “In a competitive marketplace we are proud to be a preferred provider for global companies with substantial data demands. With billions of dollars being invested into the online and cloud space, we will continue to provide the underlying infrastructure needed to support their growing expectations.”

As capacity requirements continue to grow worldwide, Interoute’s network infrastructure is able to deliver reliable and versatile solutions for its customers and their end-users in turn. Customers use Interoute’s services to access its pan-continental footprint which links all four corners of Europe to the rest of the world. Interoute offers a homogenous, predictable service experience across its large footprint, which is a key advantage for wholesale and large enterprise customers.

