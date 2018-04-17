Rao Cherukuri of Device Authority

Device Authority, a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced its Enterprise IoT Security Blueprint. This is a framework for organisations implementing strong IoT identity and data security operations in any environment, detailing key requirements, components and guidelines to be considered.

The IoT presents a substantial business opportunity across almost every industry. But to realise this opportunity, Enterprises must focus on solving the increasing security threat landscape from IoT devices and applications. New security challenges are introduced by the scale and pace of adoption, new business models evolving, as well as the physical consequences of compromised security.

Until now, security has been treated as an afterthought; by adding layers of security after devices are delivered, with infrastructure and applications already in place. But security for IoT is too important to be treated as an afterthought as echoed by EU GDPR and UK Government’s DCMS “Secure by Design” report. The unique characteristics of IoT are also forcing a fundamental reconsideration about how Enterprises need to implement security management for devices and data.

“For any organisation building their IoT strategy, who require trust and deal with scale at the edge, the Enterprise IoT Security Blueprint provides step by step guidelines for achieving a robust, secure solution from the beginning.

Device Authority and its extensive partner ecosystem can implement these solutions today,” said Rao Cherukuri, author of Blueprint and CTO of Device Authority.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform plays a major role by allowing organisations to automate and deliver owner-controlled security posture as per the IoT platform/application requirements and also integrate with the Enterprise IT security infrastructure. KeyScaler makes Enterprises ‘IoT ready’, by allowing them to leverage IoT Application Enablement Platforms (AEPs) and use Certificate Authorities (CAs) and Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) for security operations.

Unlike traditional InfoSec solutions, the blueprint addresses the core challenges of device trust (identity, integrity), data trust (security, privacy) and operational efficiency at IoT scale, beyond the boundaries of the secure Enterprise. This combines technology from ecosystem partners into a secure, market ready solution – solving the fundamental security and operational challenges for Enterprises today.

