Gene Reznik of Accenture

Accenture and Tomorrow Street, Vodafone’s innovation centre, will collaborate to help growth-stage innovators become successful businesses.

Working with the Tomorrow Street management team, Accenture will help the startups fast-track product development, providing support in the areas of the internet of things, security and artificial intelligence.

The collaboration will also provide the startups with direct exposure to communications industry executives, enabling them to gain insights into the needs of industry executives on a global scale – which is fundamental to the success of the startups’ products and services.

“The introduction of new, leading-edge technologies is critically important to ensure that the communications industry continues to flourish,” said Gene Reznik, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads the company’s Technology Ecosystem & Ventures practice.

“We have partnered with many growth-stage companies developed through our Accenture Ventures organisation, strategically investing in the most promising innovations in the market.”

“We are confident that together with Tomorrow Street, we can create the right conditions for innovation to develop at the rapid pace the industry requires, helping to accelerate and scale innovation in Europe.”

Warrick Cramer, Tomorrow Street’s CEO, said, “Accenture and Tomorrow Street both recognize the importance of innovation and the role start-ups have to play in driving it. Accenture’s innovation programs, deep technology and industry expertise, combined with the Tomorrow Street ecosystem, will be a huge advantage in helping to make the startups within the program a success.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus