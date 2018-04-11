Ravi Kumar of Infosys

Calix announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Infosys, that will accelerate communications service provider (CSP) adoption of AXOS, its Software Defined Access (SDA) Platform. Calix and Infosys will jointly invest to co-create new services and value-added offerings on the award winning AXOS platform.

By reducing time-to-market for new AXOS capabilities and greatly broadening AXOS offerings, the partnership will enable service providers to accelerate deployments of next generation access networks that will dramatically reduce their operating cost and enable them to deploy new services at a rapid pace.

“To have a global technology leader like Infosys be our first co-creation partner is an honor and it speaks directly to the dramatic leverage our customers get when they deploy the AXOS platform. Infosys shares our vision for the future of the universal, unified access network and understands the value of a collaborative, standards-based and open approach to innovation,” said Carl Russo, president and CEO at Calix. “Our journey to create the world’s only Software Defined Access platform has been challenging and exciting. This is the next major step in that journey.”

Calix has pursued the vision of the unified access network for a decade, and AXOS delivers on the promise of the software defined network. With AXOS, any CSP can deliver all services on a single, elastic network that is always on. Because AXOS is a standards-based, modular software platform, Calix is creating a vibrant ecosystem that will rapidly extend and expand the capabilities that are available to CSPs via the platform.

“The digital revolution, driven by the proliferation of devices and hyper connectivity, has forced nearly every organisation to reassess their core business and operating models,” said Ravi Kumar, president and deputy chief operating officer, Infosys. “The rapid digitisation of business processes has also opened up new opportunities for organisations to innovate and create new products and services that address unmet customer needs.

We are evolving our business model by partnering with innovators such as Calix, that can leverage our market scale, unparalleled expertise, and deployment capabilities to help our customers digitise their businesses. For our CSP customers, we will extend the capabilities of AXOS to help them remain essential to their subscribers. Ultimately, our goal is to help them transform their access and subscriber networks, evolve their business models and generate entirely new revenue streams.”

Through this partnership, Infosys will develop and deliver new software modules for the AXOS platform. With these new capabilities, service providers can reduce the cost of operating their networks, improve network intelligence and deliver improved subscriber experiences. The fully abstracted, modular, standards-based architecture of the AXOS platform makes it an ideal innovation platform for technology leaders who want to deliver break-through capabilities to CSPs.

“Over 200 Calix customers have already deployed AXOS – from relatively small regional service providers to Verizon, one of the world’s largest and most innovative service providers,” said Michel Langlois, senior vice president, Products and Strategy at Calix.

“Infosys is one of the largest and most capable software development firms in the world. By embracing the AXOS platform, they are dramatically increasing the resources that are developing new capabilities on the platform. This agreement represents a significant enhancement to the ecosystem enabling our customers to achieve their transformation objectives.”

