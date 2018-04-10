Mobileum, a provider of roaming and traveller data analytics, has grown its leadership team, opened new European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and expanded in the US with a new office in Dallas, Texas. This is designed to accommodate company growth and support existing and new client bases.

The new office openings come at a time when Mobileum is enhancing its product portfolio and developing strategic partnerships with new and existing customers across the globe. To help execute its expanding vision, the company is bringing in new talent to its leadership ranks, hiring Padraig Stapleton, chief of engineering, and Orla Power, director of marketing.

With over 15 years of marketing experience, including Ericsson and BriteBill (an Amdocs company) Power will lead the planning, development and execution of Mobileum’s strategic marketing program by aligning the sales and marketing functions around Mobileum’s go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity. She will also oversee the company’s brand and reputation in the market.

Stapleton brings with him comprehensive experience of developing innovative solutions, leveraging AI and Big Data technologies throughout all phases of product definition and delivery. Prior to joining Mobileum’s California offices, Padraig worked as a VP at Argyle Data and has held other leadership positions with AT&T, Telephia/The Nielsen Company and InterWave/Alvarion. He holds an Electronics Engineering degree from the University of Limerick, Ireland.

“The recent growth we’ve seen globally, including these two strategic hires, are yet another step in Mobileum’s expansion strategy,” commented Bobby Srinivasan, CEO at Mobileum. “The new headquarters in Dublin allows us to better support our ongoing growth and market opportunities across Europe. The Dallas base will help strengthen Mobileum’s position as a leader in roaming in North America. The company expansion plays a key role in driving our global vision forward.”

“Joining Mobileum during this phase is an amazing opportunity,” commented Stapleton. “It’s an exciting time as Mobileum continues to disrupt the market with innovative solutions focused on the ever-changing expectations of today’s digital traveller.”

