Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global provider of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, has renewed its existing agreement with Verizon to power Verizon’s Cloud solution for its wireless customers for an additional five years.

Synchronoss’ Personal Cloud Platform and solutions will continue to provide Verizon customers with simple, secure access to all personal content, including photos, videos, messages and more, from any device.

“We’re delighted to be renewing our contract with one of our longest-serving and most valued customers,” said Glenn Lurie, president & CEO at Synchronoss. “The fully agnostic and secure, Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution maintains high levels of customer trust in operators, by meeting their mutual need for additional storage and capacity head on.”

Synchronoss is the world’s leading provider of operator cloud solutions, with more than 160 million people currently using the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution to back up, restore, access, and share data across devices and operating systems. The Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution provides operators the ability to let subscribers bring together their digital, personal, and family life in one place, privately, securely storing what matters most, accessible on any device.

