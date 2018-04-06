Event Date: 12 June 2018 – 14 June 2018,

Business Design Centre, London

Connected Britain has proven the need for an event dedicated to providing a high level meeting place for the telecom industry, government, technology companies, OTT players and partners.

Connected Britain 2017 gathered more than 380 stakeholders from fixed and mobile operators, alternative network providers, local and national government and more.

It has established itself as the most important event in the UK on the economics of high speed connectivity and the related investment and business opportunities.

For 2018, Connected Britain will build on it’s strengths to deliver a compelling, must attend event focusing on:

How to promote investment in high speed connectivity

How key players should collaborate

How the UK can deliver the 4th Industrial Revolution

How connectivity delivers economic and life opportunities

How to promote innovation and new technology

How to prepare for 5G, Smart Cities and the Internet of Things

We hope you’ll be joining us at Connected Britain 2018.

