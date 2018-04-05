Ekinops, a provider of open and fully interoperable layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to service providers, is announcing the deployment of its new PM 200FRS02 FlexRate line module in a greenfield network built by Epsilon, a privately owned global communications service provider.

Epsilon delivers Cloud-centric networking using its Global Interconnect fabric, which includes more than 600 service provider partners, internet exchanges, and world-leading Cloud Service Providers.

Over the last 18 months, Epsilon has seen rapidly growing demand for its Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and on-demand connectivity solutions. To meet increased demand in New York City, Epsilon is building a greenfield network using Ekinops PM 200FRS02 FlexRate line modules that provide up to 200G of bandwidth for connectivity of 100GbE services to any of its 18 New York metro area Points of Presence (PoPs).

Epsilon selected Ekinops not only for the enhanced performance and flexibility the PM 200FRS02 delivers, but also because of its scalability. Up to six modules can be deployed in a single shelf providing 1.2 Tbps of capacity in just 2RU and with ultra-low power consumption. Ekinops was also the only vendor capable of meeting Epsilon’s accelerated four-week delivery schedule that was requested to meet specific customer demands.

EKINOPS PM 200FRS02 employs dual QSFP28 client ports with software-selectable line side modulation that can be provisioned as either DP-QPSK or 16QAM to create 100G or 200G transport links. This new generation module provides enhanced functionality in one-third the space of previous equipment, occupying only a single slot in an Ekinops 360 chassis.

In addition, Epsilon is also upgrading its network in three major European cities — Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam — deploying Ekinops ROADM solutions as well as its passive filter solutions that provide a cost-effective alternative for access to capacity. Similar to New York City, these European networks are in high demand and needed to expand quickly on the same four week time schedule.

“In a global market driven by SDN, it is critical that we deliver new levels of scalability and flexibility. Our partners want on-demand solutions that can grow with their businesses no matter where they are located,” said Vibeke Harder, director of Global Network Operations and Technology at Epsilon.

“Ekinops gave us the networking solutions we needed with some very aggressive timeframes. They worked closely with us to understand our needs and delivered a solution that will support our business in North America and Europe. We are a unique business and Ekinops gave us a unique solution.”

“Networks today are all about speed, not just bit rates, but speed to market and speed of delivery and Epsilon is a perfect example of this approach” said Mark Burton, vice president of Sales EMEA of Ekinops. “The Ekinops 360 platform with the PM 200FRS02 helps them in each of these areas today with 200G, while also providing the pathway to 400G when they need it.”

