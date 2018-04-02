David Mario Smith of InFlow Analysis

Appdome, the mobile industry’s first no-code, cloud platform for mobile app integration, announced a new service, called BoostEMM™ by Appdome, which instantly adds multiple enterprise mobility management services to mobile apps in a single workflow.

BoostEMM™ offers organisations a way to connect additional and new services from their EMM vendor to apps, using Appdome’s standard Mobile Integration Workflow.

“Offering instant integration of the leading EMM services on Appdome has always been our mission,” says Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. “Organisations demand a single mobile app strategy to satisfy multiple mobile use cases across BYOD and MDM environments. We address this demand by making the core of our feature set available to all vendors, equally.”

Among the services available for connection to apps inside BoostEMM™ include secure browsing, secure mail services and integration options for additional services from a supported EMM vendor. For example, BoostEMM™ for BlackBerry allows enterprises to add the BlackBerry Dynamics SDK and BlackBerry Launcher, as well as connections to BlackBerry Access (secure browser) and BlackBerry Work (secure email), all to the same app in one seamless workflow.

“EMM vendors offer more than just a SDK,” says David Mario Smith, founder and principal of InFlow Analysis. “One of Appdome’s key value propositions is being able to solve for the tough use cases and integrate multiple products and services from an EMM vendor into an app. This capability satisfies the growing demand for secure mobility services across apps and users.”

General availability for Gartner MQ and Forrester WAVE EMM providers

Appdome also announces general availability for all EMM vendors in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester WAVE – AirWatch, BlackBerry Dynamics, IBM MaaS360 and MobileIron. Additionally, new Appdome feature sets include support for Microsoft InTune. With the latest platform innovations, Appdome now offers complete coverage for Enterprise Mobility, powering simple and fast integrations of EMM services to iOS and Android apps.

In addition to supporting BlackBerry Dynamics, Appdome has extended its Appdome Mobility Suite to AirWatch, IBM MaaS360, MobileIron and Microsoft InTune. The Appdome Mobility Suite includes a rich feature set that bridges the gaps between the EMM’s SDK, mobile apps and enterprise use cases.

With Appdome Mobility Suite, organisations such as financial services, healthcare, legal and government groups can finally get support for securing VoIP applications, apps built on IPv6, enterprise SSO like Kerberos Constrained Delegation (KCD), advanced routing and authentication schemes, and other services critical to a connected and secure mobile enterprise.

Appdome is the only solution in the market today that allows organisations to integrate any EMM vendor services to internally-built or third-party apps built in any framework, in minutes with no code or coding required. With this latest release to the Appdome platform, organisations can create and implement a systemwide mobility strategy for managing and securing apps, supporting mixed EMM environments, and/or adding any EMM, SDK, or other mobile service feature set to an app.

