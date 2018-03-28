Event Date: 7 – 8 May 2018

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Supported by ETSI, the Cloud, Network Virtualisation and Automation MENA conference taking place from 7 – 8 May in Dubai will bring together leading telecom operators, large enterprises and government entities in the MENA region to discuss the benefits, deployment challenges and use cases of network virtualisation and cloud computing. They will also be evaluating the latest offerings from solution providers who can help them achieve their strategies and pave the roadmap of necessary business growth areas for the next-generation communication, content and IoT services.

