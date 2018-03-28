Event Date: 14-16 May 2018,

Nice, France

Join thousands of telecommunications industry peers at Digital Transformation World – formerly TM Forum Live! – to discover the how of digital transformation.

Explore how the Open Digital Architecture, using industry-agreed Open APIs, is being adopted worldwide.

Meet the 120+ companies collaborating through rapid proof-of concept Catalyst projects on: artificial intelligence; blockchain; zero-touch operations; ONAP; lifecycle service orchestration; 5G; smart cities; digital ecosystems and more.

Become a confident leader in your organization, as you benchmark the maturity of your digital transformation vs industry peers. Learn how zero-touch operations are emerging through simplification, automation and intelligence

For more info click here: https://dtw.tmforum.org