Digital Transformation World 2018 – TM Forum
Event Date: 14-16 May 2018,
Nice, France
Join thousands of telecommunications industry peers at Digital Transformation World – formerly TM Forum Live! – to discover the how of digital transformation.
Explore how the Open Digital Architecture, using industry-agreed Open APIs, is being adopted worldwide.
Meet the 120+ companies collaborating through rapid proof-of concept Catalyst projects on: artificial intelligence; blockchain; zero-touch operations; ONAP; lifecycle service orchestration; 5G; smart cities; digital ecosystems and more.
Become a confident leader in your organization, as you benchmark the maturity of your digital transformation vs industry peers. Learn how zero-touch operations are emerging through simplification, automation and intelligence
For more info click here: https://dtw.tmforum.org
Digital services transformation – are we there yet? New analyst insight report
We’re delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley
category: Events