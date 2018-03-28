Eyal Benishti of Ironscales

Ironscales, the automated phishing prevention, detection and response platform, announced that it has been selected to participate in Microsoft‘s ScaleUp Program in Tel Aviv, which was previously known as the Microsoft Accelerator.

As one of ten companies chosen out of many applicants, Ironscales will benefit from the ScaleUp program’s access to sales, marketing and technical support. This mentorship will also include a co-selling program with Microsoft’s existing salesforce. Notable security alumni of the Microsoft ScaleUp program include Siemplify, SCADAfence and Veridium, among more than 50 others.

“Ironscales management team is motivated, and the technology that it has developed is already showing promise, which is the perfect criteria for the program,” said Inge Lammertink, Microsoft ScaleUp Tel Aviv’s program marketing manager. “Our goal is to help Ironscales mature and build on its previous success as it prepares for the next phase of its development by providing the tools, resources, connections, knowledge and expertise needed to achieve rapid scale.”

Ironscales ‘ technology seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Office365 environments for those customers looking to bolster their anti-phishing and email security. The platform was specifically built to automatically prevent, detect and respond to sophisticated spear-phishing attacks that can now easily evade secure email gateways and other legacy email security tools.

Ironscales combines micro-learning phishing simulation and awareness training (IronSchool), with advanced mailbox-level anomaly detection (IronSights), automated phishing forensics & incident response (IronTraps) and real-time automated actionable intelligence sharing (Federation) technologies. By providing protection at every stage of an email phishing attack, Ironscales ‘ customers reduce the time from email phishing attack discovery to enterprise-wide remediation from days, weeks or months to just seconds, with little to no security team.

“Having one of the world’s largest and most prestigious technology companies recognise us as innovative and enterprise-ready, and so worthy of inclusion in its program, is a huge endorsement for both the management team but also the technology we’ve developed,” said Ironscales founder and CEO Eyal Benishti.

Microsoft ScaleUp helps start-ups grow across the globe with an intensive Microsoft-led program in eight global offices in Bangalore, Beijing, Berlin, London, Seattle, Shanghai, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. It is designed to accelerate growth with a streamlined path into the Microsoft Partner Network. After the four-month program ends, Ironscales will be part of Microsoft’s Global Alumni community of founders, a powerful resource, that will allow it to actively network and create business opportunities and partnerships around the world.

Added Eyal: “This relationship will introduce Ironscales to Microsoft’s select sellers and mentors whose expertise and support will help shape our go-to-market strategy and support our team as we realise our dreams to scale up both the technology we’ve created but also our endeavour to deliver robust phishing solutions to users’ mailboxes, where it will have the biggest impact in preventing attacks being deployed.”

To find out more about Ironscales , and its advanced phishing threat protection platform, click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus