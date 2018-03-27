Simon Hollister of Hollis Technology

Hollis Technology, a UK provider of business support solutions, has announced further expansion of its technology product portfolio through a partnership with Cisco Meraki, a provider of cloud-managed IT networking solutions.

According to Simon Hollister, sales director at Hollis Technology: “We are delighted to be adding Cisco Meraki to our growing portfolio of solutions. It will enable us to provide our customers with complete and cost effective single-vendor solutions comprising security/SD-WAN, switching, wireless LAN, VoIP communications, security cameras and mobility management. There been never been an easier or more scalable solution than Meraki.”

Cisco Meraki cloud networking products facilitate simplified, remote cloud-based management of an end customer’s Wi-Fi, switching and security policies, accommodating networks of every size. They can be remotely deployed in minutes using zero-touch cloud provisioning and resellers can monitor and manage end customer networks across multiple client sites from a single, unified Cloud Dashboard.

Cisco Meraki’s remote device management application (MDM) enables resellers to support any connected iOS or Windows device on any network worldwide.

“Cisco Meraki provides cost-effective management of extensive end-user networks from anywhere in the world that has an internet connection,” added Hollister. “In addition, being competitively priced, Cisco Meraki solutions make cloud-managed networking a realistic and accessible option for our customers.”

