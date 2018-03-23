Event Date : 27-29 June 2018

Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai, China

Mobile connects more than two-thirds of the world’s population. It revolutionises industries and improves our lives, creating exciting new opportunities in our global communities, while providing lifelines of hope and reducing inequality. Innovation moves us forward towards a better future, with a world of new possibilities waiting to be discovered.

Discover a Better Future at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018.

MWC Shanghai 2018 will include:

A world-class Exhibition highlighting cutting-edge technologies, demonstrations, products and apps

highlighting cutting-edge technologies, demonstrations, products and apps A thought-provoking Conference programme with keynotes and panel sessions from today’s industry leaders.

programme with keynotes and panel sessions from today’s industry leaders. Unparalleled C-Level Networking opportunities

opportunities The Asia Mobile Awards , recognising Asia’s top technologies, devices and services

, recognising Asia’s top technologies, devices and services GSMA Innovation City, where attendees experience the connected future in an immersive environment.

Don’t miss this unique event. Make plans to join us in Shanghai, 27-29 June 2018, as we discover a better future through mobile innovation.

Visit www.mwcshanghai.com to learn more.