Huawei announced its Intent-Driven CloudCampus solution and new programmable switches for enterprise campus networks at the Huawei Western Europe Partner Summit 2018. By introducing a new architecture for Intent-Driven Network (IDN), Huawei CloudCampus helps enterprises build future-proof wired and wireless networks that feature uncompromised user experience, automated service provisioning and Operations and Maintenance (O&M), and converged access.

Huawei’s 2017 Global Connectivity Index surveyed 3,000 enterprises from a range of industries. The findings show that connectivity enables enterprises to break regional boundaries and respond to customer needs more quickly, improving their productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness in the marketplace.

Huawei’s Intent-Driven CloudCampus adopts the ‘Intelligent, Simplified, Converged, Secure, and Open’ design concepts and launches two campus modules, namely, the brand-new campus network insight engine CampusInsight and the campus network automation solution Software-Defined Campus (SD-Campus). CampusInsight helps build a predictive, self-healing closed-loop system with added visibility for each user in real-time. SD-Campus implements full-lifecycle automation of physical and virtual networks from planning and deployment to O&M.

“Connectivity, the key to building a digital platform in an enterprise, is being extended from people to things and environments,” said Wang Shihong, general manager of Huawei’s Campus Network Domain. “Our CloudCampus solution will help enterprises to build an intelligent digital network platform that links together business intent and network architecture, enabling digital transformation.”

“Today’s enterprises would benefit greatly from a business-intent led approach to building networks and IT infrastructure. Vendors who can leverage an AI/ML and analytics based model for network automation will be more nimble and able to deliver an uncompromised, secure user experience.” said Rohit Mehra, IDC‘s vice president of Network Infrastructure.

Huawei’s intent-driven CloudCampus new components:

CampusInsight 2.0(Campus network insight engine): By leveraging telemetry technology, CampusInsight collects network and application data from network devices in real time and on demand. Big Data and AI technologies are used to implement network fault analysis and proactive prediction, and up to 85% of potential issues can be automatically identified. SD-Campus 2.0(Full-lifecycle campus network automation solution): Designed for medium- and large-sized campus networks, SD-Campus leverages Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and cloud technologies to automate network deployment, rollout of virtual networks, and user/application-oriented policy management. These features help to reduce OPEX by 80%. New agile switches S5730-HI and S6720-HI supporting SD-Campus: These fully programmable agile switches, built on Huawei’s Ethernet Network Processor (ENP) chips, implement wired and wireless convergence through the native Access Controller (AC) function and support SD-Campus scenarios.

In the future, digital transformation will drive enterprises to roll out their businesses at a higher speed. Networks will need to respond quickly to market and operation needs, creating unprecedented challenges for networks. Huawei CloudCampus will continue to evolve based on the IDN philosophy and gradually will add more solutions and products to adapt to more specific application scenarios.

In doing so, Huawei aims to make campus networks truly understand enterprise users’ business intent and implement automatic, intelligent network deployment and management, laying a solid foundation for the enterprise digital platform.

