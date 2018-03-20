Scott Gnau

Hortonworks, Inc., a provider of global data management solutions, has introduced Hortonworks Operational Services to help customers manage big data deployments and more quickly maximise the value of their data.

The subscription-based service provides a fully managed environment for customers of Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) and Hortonworks DataFlow (HDF) and ongoing access to dedicated Hortonworks support teams with deep experience building and managing modern data platforms.

“At its heart, Hortonworks Operational Services is designed to reduce complexity when building, deploying and managing big data, whether it is on-prem or in the cloud,” said Scott Gnau, chief technology officer at Hortonworks. “Hortonworks has extensive experience running the entire Apache Hadoop stack in production, at scale, on the most demanding workloads. With a proven track record of supporting our big data platforms at leading companies and on multiple tiers, we are in a unique position to efficiently manage the operations of customer environments at high performance.”

Industry analysts recognise the challenges many organisations face as they endeavor to gain insights and drive growth through the power of their data. A managed data service can provide valuable support both in the initial creation and the ongoing management and maintenance of a modern data platform.

“Managing Hadoop-based distributed systems may be difficult for many enterprises, particularly those lacking the operational expertise or resources to hire skilled personnel,” said James Curtis, senior analyst for data platforms and analytics at 451 Research. “As such, Hortonworks Operational Services targets this challenge by providing a fresh approach for organisations looking to reduce risk and simplify the management of big data deployments.”

Hortonworks Operational Services will provide subscribers with valuable new services, including:

Architecture and ongoing management to simplify the deployment of big data

Hortonworks Operational Services helps organisations with both the initial architecture and ongoing management of their big data platform. In removing the complexity of building, executing and managing a big data deployment, organisations can instead allocate more time toward developing their own critical data-driven applications.

Customers also receive:

24/7/365 support for HDP and HDF environments Configuration, management and maintenance for HDP components . Multi-tenancy management within the cluster Capacity planning and forecasting Quarterly on-site architecture review Tailored support on select use cases

Proactive management and maintenance to ensure reliability

Organisations can be confident of the operational continuity of production environments with proactive maintenance and issue management provided by Hortonworks Operational Services.

Customers receive:

Around-the-clock monitoring and incident management Weekly summary reports and review calls with dedicated Hortonworks team members Ongoing capacity monitoring and reporting

Hortonworks Operational Services also helps ensure reliability of HDP/HDF environments by applying the latest upgrades and patches, hotfixes, failover testing, multi-tenant management and root cause analysis.

With this high level of continuous platform support, customers can focus their teams on devising the best ways to understand and utilise their data, while the Hortonworks Operational Services team manages and maintains the platforms.

Agility and flexibility to accommodate future data needs

As enterprises grow in size and expand their geographic reach, many require more capacity and capability to support their data objectives.

Hortonworks Operational Services can support companies as they continue down the path of their data journey by offering:

Interoperability of new data clusters with the existing data architecture Replication management and backup of data assets for multiple geographic sites Proactive failover testing to preserve continuity of data resources

With these capabilities, Hortonworks Operational Services offers customers a blend of deep expertise in data management services and support that creates operational efficiencies from ongoing proactive monitoring and maintenance. And with more than 1,300 customers employing Hortonworks technology across a variety of industries, enterprises can feel confident in the experience, knowledge and support from the Hortonworks Operational Services team.

