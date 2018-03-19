Andy Roberts, CEO of Sabio Group

Customer experience solutions provider Sabio has announced that it has acquired Bright UK Limited, the customer service data and analysis experts. Bright offers bespoke consultancy and SaaS data solutions that deliver insights to contact centres, allowing them to operate more effectively.It does this through a unique combination of real time customer feedback analysis, comparative benchmarking and employee surveys.

The acquisition follows Lyceum Capital’s strategic investment in Sabio, and is part of an ongoing acquisition plan to broaden the company’s solution portfolio. Adding Bright complements Sabio’s March 2017 acquisition of Rapport, the SaaS software and analysis services vendor, and significantly strengthens Sabio’s insight services portfolio providing an unrivalled holistic approach to analyse customer and employee satisfaction, offering clients both a technological and a professional serviced approach to improving the service experience.

“Sabio is focused on supporting our clients in delivering brilliant experiences across the entire customer journey,” commented Sabio Group CEO, Andy Roberts. “And the addition of Bright’s solutions and services to our portfolio will support our customers in driving further operational and financial value from their CX programmes.”

“Since we founded Bright we’ve carried out more than a 1,000 client engagements and surveyed tens of millions of our clients’ customers, so we know what it takes to build a best-in-class customer service operation,” said Bright UK managing director, Mats Rennstam.

“Joining Sabio is a smart move for Bright as it gives us the opportunity to not only combine with an innovative customer experience leader, but also to share our data insights with Sabio’s broader global client base. We look forward to helping Sabio’s customers unlock further value by aligning their customer satisfaction, employee engagement and operational efficiencies.”

“We are seeing a major shift from multi-channel touch-points to integrated journeys. Top performing organisations across all industries who focus on making their customer experience brilliant will continuously measure, benchmark and fine-tune these experiences,” added Sabio Group’s chief commercial officer, Russell Sheldon. “Combining Bright UK’s index and data insight services with Sabio’s proven customer experience solutions will ensure that our customers continue to maximise the return on their CX investments.”

