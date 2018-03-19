On a rainy grey day in March, the team at IoT Now are already gazing longingly at the calendar for May, and in particular Monday, May 14th in Nice, France.

Well, for several reasons, but all related to Nice playing host to the 6th ZTEsoft Annual Summit 2018. The venue for this high-level presentation and networking event will be The Allianz Riviera, also known as the Grand Stade de Nice, opened in 2013 as the spectacular new home stadium for one of France’s leading football clubs, OGC Nice.

The theme of the summit is Transforming with You, and it’s designed to reflect the importance to the hosts ZTEsoft and their partners of building the right ecosystems to evolve your business and achieve successful outcomes in Telecoms and the Internet of Things (IoT).

After a Welcome from the Moderator for the day, IoT Now’s editorial director & publisher, Jeremy Cowan, there will be a Keynote Speech from Mr. Ben Zhou, CEO International of ZTEsoft. Mr. Zhou will be sharing the company’s vision and strategy for bringing the benefits of ZTEsoft’s solutions to a global market. In addition, leading telecom operator customers will be sharing their use cases supported by ZTEsoft.

This Keynote Address will be followed by a 50-minute, five-strong Panel discussion led by Jeremy Cowan. The Panel will comprise telecom and IoT analysts, a leading network operator, a top-tier IoT service provider, as well as a C-Level executive from IoT enabler ZTEsoft.

The 2-hour lunch that follows is not just to savour the fabulous French cuisine, but is also an excellent opportunity to network with other senior executives in the Internet of Things and Telecom spheres, drawn from enterprises worldwide.

After lunch, the discussion will turn to “Transforming in an Intelligent Way”, looking at how artificial intelligence (AI) can make telecom business operations more effective. The speakers will do a deep dive into how to make vertical business transformations succeed. This will be followed by a network-operator led study of how AI technology can be leveraged to benefit customers and telcos alike.

With a senior Guest Speaker from one of the world’s leading Cloud Services companies, the Summit will examine how to build, manage, operate and monetise IoT businesses with customers. There will be another networking opportunity and then ZTEsoft will give several IoT application demonstrations, exploring the company’s IoT Platform and its functionality.

At 6.00pm a series of Awards will be presented to selected ZTEsoft customers and partners, followed by a Cocktail Party, Dinner and Happy Time Party. In short, there are a host of reasons to be looking forward to May 14th in the South of France.

