Russ Currie of NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT Systems Inc., a provider of business assurance that combines service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, announced its nGenius® Service Assurance platform has extended infrastructure monitoring into VMware virtual infrastructures as well as Wi-Fi infrastructures with the latest release of nGeniusPULSE 2.5.

Complementing the nGeniusONE wire-data approach to managing services, powered by the company’s patented Adaptive Service IntelligenceTM (ASI) technology, nGeniusPULSE combines active monitoring of service availability of public cloud, VoIP, and networks with server and network device availability and health monitoring.

Starting from the nGeniusONE dashboards, customers can monitor and identify potential problems and use streamlined, contextual workflows that reduce the complexity by drilling directly to the specific identified infrastructure component. nGeniusPULSE now also monitors the availability and health of VMware® vSphere® components, providing infrastructure intelligence for both physical and virtual environments.

Given the pervasive nature of VMware in organisations today, nGeniusPULSE helps foster much needed collaboration across IT teams and marries the performance of applications with the health of the VMware infrastructure. Easily-accessible KPIs are combined with contextual metadata, and provided in a VMware context, to speed time to identification and resolution of issues affecting virtual infrastructure.

“NETSCOUT continues to advance the monitoring and visibility reach of the nGeniusONE Service Assurance platform for use across the broad IT organisation,” said Dan Conde, senior analyst, ESG. “With the reach of nGeniusPULSE now expanded to Wi-Fi and virtual infrastructure monitoring, customers can use the single platform to proactively monitor these elements together with other infrastructure elements. And with the increased scalability, customers will be better prepared to achieve end-to-end visibility as their IT infrastructures evolve.”

Wi-Fi service availability and infrastructure health are monitored in user locations with nGeniusPULSE. Wi-Fi access points and W-LAN controllers are monitored at each site to ensure availability and identify problems that may be causing performance issues with business services. By extending infrastructure intelligence into the wireless network, NETSCOUT continues to provide the most visibility to all elements of the network, from any and all locations, that affect the delivery of critical business services.

nGeniusPULSE is delivered in a cost-effective, distributed deployment architecture with increased scalability to monitor the world’s largest, most complex networks today, and as the need for infrastructure monitoring expands.

“NETSCOUT customers use wire-data and our service-centric approach, with contextual workflows combining nGeniusONE and nGeniusPULSE, for faster triage with smooth IP-to-infrastructure investigations. With the latest release of nGeniusPULSE, customers have even greater visibility to track issues all the way from the service to a specific infrastructure element, including Wi-Fi and VMware virtual environments,” said Russ Currie, vice president enterprise strategy, NETSCOUT.

“With enterprises deploying increasingly complex services, only NETSCOUT provides pervasive visibility for service assurance across the diverse combinations of private, hybrid, SaaS and public cloud architectures.”

With this latest release of nGeniusPULSE, NETSCOUT adds other data types available from the infrastructure, Wi-Fi, and virtual environments to the wire-data that is the core of the nGenius platform. NETSCOUT offers the most complete and in-depth view of the health of business services and the infrastructure delivering them which improves the customer experience to increase overall efficiency and productivity.

