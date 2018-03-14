Micron Technology Inc. announced that the company has appointed Raj Talluri as senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit. In this role, Talluri will be responsible for leading and growing Micron’s mobile business.

This includes building world-class mobile solutions to address the growing market opportunity driven by new usage models, from low-end devices to flagship smartphones. Talluri will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron’s executive vice president and chief business officer.

Talluri is a seasoned leader, with 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry in executive roles spanning business, engineering management and strategic marketing. He joins Micron after nine years at Qualcomm, where he most recently served as senior vice president of product management, responsible for the company’s Internet of Things business and, before that, its mobile computing platform.

Before joining Qualcomm, Talluri held executive positions at Texas Instruments, where he worked for sixteen years. His last role was general manager of the cellular media solution business in the wireless terminals business unit.

“Emerging usage models such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and advanced imaging are increasing the complexity of devices, requiring new ways of processing, sharing and utilising data, and making memory and storage increasingly critical to the mobile platform,” said Sadana. “Raj’s deep technical expertise and customer relationships in the mobile space, combined with his vision and business experience, make him the ideal choice to lead our mobile business unit.”

Talluri earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. He also earned a Master of Engineering degree from Anna University in Chennai, India, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Andhra University in Waltair, India. He holds 13 U.S. patents relating to image processing, video compression and media processor architectures.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus