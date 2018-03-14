Amit Hammer of Neura

Until today, there has been a chasm between the ability to understand and personalise for a user’s online preferences and delivering personalised experiences based on their offline (physical) world.

Fortunately, says Amit Hammer, Neura CEO, we’re now seeing physical world data affecting how products and apps proactively interact with users. Here are three ways this knowledge is helping to improve user engagement Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

Address churn and /or abandonment



Ask any business-to-consumer (B2C) chief marketing officer (CMO) and they’ll tell you churn and abandonment is at the top of the list of what must be addressed to have a sustainable business. The global app churn rate after only 30 days averages 67%, with retention holding at only 22% after 90 days.

Look at relevant moments in users’ lives to underpin your churn strategy. For example, you can’t send them a notification to work out when they are leaving the gym or when they are in the middle of work. Instead of scheduling interactions based on the time on a clock, plan interactions that match what a user is doing at that moment and what they have done in the past. Or, even better, send fewer engagement attempts but have better conversion rates because the offered services or content matches what the user needs in that moment.

Case studies have shown Neura’s customers have seen a 10X rise in engagement by delivering engagement reach outs at the most appropriate moment in a consumer’s day.

Deliver the most relevant services



There’s a definite difference between knowing a user’s intentions and knowing a user. Just as delivering experiences at the most appropriate moment increases a user’s willingness to engage, understanding your users at a granular level helps match their lifestyle with relevant content and experiences.

This gives the ability to adapt to each user. By adding physical world intelligence to the app that can learn a users’ behaviour, and from these insights adapt to provide the right engagement with the user, you can stand out in the overcrowded app marketplace. It’s the difference between becoming an integral part of the user’s life or just the flavour of the month.

Learn how your users engage



One of the newest uses of artificial intelligence (AI) is to empower continuous product improvement and delivery. While traditional mobile analytics provide data on who is using your app and at what time of day, it is lacking in understanding how individuals react to core features. Finding out what motivates them and drives them to convert is a domain unique to AI.

Harnessing the power of physical world understanding enables a good product or app to become the go-to, long-term product. Anticipating what service is needed throughout a user’s day means the product is engaging at the most meaningful moments. This affects its value to the user and ultimately the user-related KPIs.

About the author

He is a seasoned manager with more than 20 years of business management and broad technical experience. Amit has a proven record of leading global organisations to accelerated growth and consistent increases in profitability through innovative strategic planning, customer-oriented product definition, and flawless execution. Before joining Neura, Amit was based in Dallas, TX, where he led several IoT connectivity businesses for Texas Instruments Inc.

