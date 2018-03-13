Event Date: May 14th, 2018

Nice France

It is the best of times when billions of people and things are being connected and life is as easy as just one click away; it is the worst of times when companies are struggling to transform in order to thrive in today’s ever-changing landscape. Transforming to be competitive is a must and IT’S A DO OR DIE.

At this year’s ZTEsoft Annual Summit, we look at that crucial switch from WHAT to HOW – WHAT to do with Digital Transformation and HOW to realise it.

Together with Alibaba Cloud, ZTEsoft is harnessing new technologies to enable digital transformations for all industries. Hear case studies presented by ZTEsoft customers, and the go-to-market strategy and vision updates by senior ZTEsoft and Alibaba Cloud executives. ZTEsoft and Alibaba Cloud will elaborate its collaboration strategies for international business development and showcase IoT demos, on-site. There will also be open panel discussions to take part in.

So, set aside May 14th, 2018 – a day that could shape your thinking for the rest of the year, on digital transformations and on new revenues in the Internet of Things.

To learn more and to register visit: www.ztesoftsummit.com