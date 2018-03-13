Mike Frayne of VOSS Solutions

VOSS Solutions announced the general availability of VOSS-4-UC Contact Centre; an integration between VOSS-4-UC and the contact centre, enabling front and back office support from a single, highly intuitive administration portal.

With this latest innovation, VOSS solves the challenge of contact centres running separately from the internal UC operations, and helps contact centre providers overcome the administrative burden of a fluctuating workforce.

VOSS-4-UC Contact Centre addresses the need for efficiency and control in today’s cloud-delivered and on-prem contact centres, replacing what historically was a fragmented blend of manual effort, disparate management applications, and spreadsheets.

The range of management capabilities offered in VOSS-4-UC Contact Centre include:

Fulfillment – Coordinated, configurable management alongside other UC offerings

Assurance and Analytics – Quality and performance metrics

Billing – Control of service profiles, and accurate tracking and billing of agents



Stu Smith, head of innovation and development at KCOM, the first organisation to choose VOSS-4-UC Contact Centre, commented; “Our customers are focused on their customers’ experience, that’s why they come to KCOM, so it’s vital that the partners we work with have the same priorities. The innovations from VOSS allow us to pass on flexibility, accuracy and speed to our customers’ agents and reduce effort required by their customers and long may it continue.”

Mike Frayne, CEO at VOSS Solutions, added; “The amount of administration that goes in to operating a UC and contact centre environment is huge. For cloud providers, this grows exponentially as the number of clients on the platform increases. With VOSS, the pain is eliminated, as multiple customers can be served from a single platform.”

VOSS-4-UC Contact Centre empowers organisations to manage their contact centre solutions alongside other UC services using a common toolset, giving access to the full range of benefits that are in VOSS-4-UC, such as RBAC, multi-tenancy, devolved administration, transaction audit, and integration. In addition, organisations are able to harness the flexibility in VOSS-4-UC to tailor or extend capabilities to meet specific business needs.

Bill Dellara, VP product at VOSS, commented; “With VOSS-4-UC Contact Centre, there are benefits for both parties: For providers, VOSS provides a single pane of glass management approach to UC and Contact Centre management; and for end customers, VOSS empowers them to run a dynamic workforce, responding to change quickly and easily.”

VOSS-4-UC Contact Centre provides the following features:

Non-technical interface – A fast and accurate way to manage service changes

Improved customer experience – End user self-service through a single portal

Dynamic and flexible solution – Quickly add / remove / reallocate agents to suit seasonal or event demand, includes bulk admin, and give rapid access to the relevant services, skills groups, and features

Increased accuracy – Removal of manual and multiple data entry points in different management applications Reduced revenue leakage when integrated into billing – All customers, consumed services and changes are correctly charged for as they are provisioned



VOSS will be demoing VOSS-4-UC Contact Center at Enterprise Connect, booth #1232.

