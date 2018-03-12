Hugo de los Santos of Telefónica

Telefónica Business Solutions, a provider of a wide range of comprehensive communication solutions for the B2B market, and Huawei, an international provider of ICT solutions, have signed a global alliance for the development of a Network Service Platform and CloudVPN for enterprises.

The solution, specially aimed at SMEs, delivers a simple form of private network between the business’ different premises combined with safe navigation, remote access for teleworkers and a web portal where customers can monitor, manage and adjust their services in real time. It can be quickly delivered whilst fully protecting SMEs from cyber-attacks and other threats. The initial deployment plan will begin in Argentina and Chile with a progressive roll-out across Latin America and Europe.

SMEs are the backbone of all major economies and represent an important strategic segment in the countries where Telefónica operates. However, in many cases, due to commercial and operational restraints, this segment of enterprises does not always have immediate and uninhibited access to the latest technology.

With the emergence of virtualisation, automation and the explosion of data bandwidth, SME’s can now take advantage of new technologies and enhance their agility.

“Telefónica has a long tradition in supporting SMEs. Now that Digitalisation is transforming everything at an unparalleled speed we want to keep playing a key role supporting their digital transformation”, commented Hugo de los Santos, director Global B2B Products & Services at Telefónica.

“Huawei CloudEPN (Enterprise Private Network) solution aims to help carriers provide SDN based agile and on-demand enterprise interconnection services for customers, meeting requirements of rapid innovations and fast changes of enterprise demands. The solution helps carriers grasp opportunities during enterprises’ B2B digital transformation, continuously increase B2B market revenue and achieve business success.” said Kevin Hu, president of Huawei Network Product Line.

The Network Service Platform and CloudVPN places the customer in control, with an embedded and fully integrated security solution. This means that communications between the client’s headquarters and remote users are safe guarded.

Customers will have full service deployment control and the ability to implement an end-to-end governance model across all business applications. Furthermore, as a service based on an open source platform, customers have the flexibility to use any type of public access or private, own or third-party network.

