Telco Data Analytics & AI Europe:
Event Date 31 October 2018- 01 November 2018
Guoman Tower,
London
Telco Data Analytics & AI Europe has evolved! – we’re excited to announce that this year, we will be integrating a dedicated AI segment to our internationally renowned conference which will provide a spotlight on the potential of AI to transform the way modern day service providers perform and operate. Telco Data Analytics & AI Europe, promises to bring together a high quality executive audience to discuss and showcase the latest innovations emanating from the telco data and AI ecosystems. Attendees will get the chance to meet and network with A-list operator executives and solution providers to foster important B2B relationships and help drive business growth. Plus, co-located with Self-Organising Networks World in London, you can expect to meet over 400 relevant industry pioneers under one roof.
Learn more here.
Digital services transformation – are we there yet? New analyst insight report
We’re delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley
category: Events