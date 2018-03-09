Event Date: 25 April 2018-26 April 2018,

London, UK

Join us for the 15th Annual IMS World Forum (25-26 April, London), the only industry event dedicated to IMS and advanced communications. Gain pivotal insight into the key topics that will help you improve your business:

Network Virtualization: the operators’ experience with deployment with sessions from SK Telecom, Telefonica, BT and Turk Telecom

Service innovation: volte is heavily deployed, how else can operators maximize the use of IMS? Video lte and wifi, rich communication services, IoT, with sessions from Swisscom, MTS, and Telecom Italia

5G: what’s next? With sessions from the GSMA, EE, and Samsung exploring the role that IMS will play in future networks

Learn more on this website.