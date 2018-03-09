Network Virtualization Europe
Event Date: 22 May 2018 -24 May 2018,
Marriott Madrid Auditorium, Madrid
Network Virtualization is back for its sixth year this year on the 22-24 May in Madrid! Looking towards 5G, this year’s programme will offer an unbiased perspective exploring the operators’ experience with NFV and SDN deployment, the impact on operations and the technical advancements promoting carrier investment. Join the discussion to ensure you are up to speed with the pivotal NFV and SDN developments driving confidence and investment in the sector.
Learn more here: https://tmt.knect365.com/virtualization-sdn-europe/
category: Events