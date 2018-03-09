Event Date: 17 April 2018 – 18 April2018

Millennium Gloucester, London

Cloudification remains both a huge challenge and a huge opportunity for Telco’s. As the industry moves towards IoT & 5G, operators need to prepare for the implications on the cloud, and which new technologies and interoperability strategies will help both them and their customers. Operators need to develop process efficiencies and continue to deliver cost reductions through continued migration to cloud services.

Telco Cloud Forum will once again give you the opportunity to discover how you can capture the value of digitalization, understand the impact of migration to cloud architecture and the role of network virtualization, and continue to transform your services. Join the rest of the industry to discuss the challenges that network operators are currently facing, along with the evolution of the Telco Cloud industry.

Learn more here: https://tmt.knect365.com/telco-cloud-forum/