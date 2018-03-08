BlueMail, a provider of mobile messaging solutions to consumers and business customers, announced, that its latest Android app provides real-time push notifications without the need to transfer passwords to its servers. In addition, emails are never stored on the BlueMail servers which has always been the case.

BlueMail is a modern and smart email app loved by millions of users around the world. Unlike other email apps, BlueMail does not transfer passwords to its servers and does not store any emails.

We are very proud as a team to maintain the highest level of security possible for a ubiquitous email app that supports all the standard email protocols (IMAP, Exchange, SMTP & POP3) and provides a direct connection from the app to user’s email server for sending and receiving emails, as well as receiving real-time push notifications.

We value and highly respect users’ private information. Having a secured environment is at the core of each and every member of the BlueMail team. We have been working very hard to make this a reality and kept improving the solution until this announcement.

We do our best to leverage the latest OS technologies to keep a top-notch email experience while maintaining maximum security for our users. We believe other companies should follow the example set by BlueMail.

BlueMail 1.9.4.1 incorporates multiple security and privacy layers:

BlueMail app uses SSL, STARTTLS and OAuth enforcing certificate check by default. BlueMail app sends and receives emails directly to and from the user’s email server. Passwords are never transferred to the BlueMail’s servers. Emails are never stored on BlueMail’s servers.

Furthermore, BlueMail features comprehensive privacy mechanisms, including spam-filtering and management, blacklisting, lock screen, private notifications and other anonymity options.

