Nikhil Jain of Sterlite Tech

Sterlite Tech, a global technology provider of smarter digital networks, has announced the launch of ‘BSS of the future’, a platform that enables the digital transformation of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to Digital Service Providers (DSPs).

This business support system (BSS) platform reportedly brings benefits for both CSPs and end-users. The newly architected platform powered by DevOps, open APIs and data science, enables CSPs to rapidly and effectively go digital.

This new architecture integrates the erstwhile disparate System of Record, System of Engagement and System of Intelligence, which enables multiple benefits:

Continuous delivery & integration cycle with 2x faster deployment of customer offerings

Analytics-enabled insights for ongoing customer acquisition, growth and retention

Scalable B2B2X monetisation platform usable for both B2C and B2B customers

Open-API platform enables interoperability and ease of onboarding new partners and services

The next-gen BSS enhances the user experience by automating the billing process and providing omni-channel connectivity options across email, chat and other digital platforms for the end-users.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Jain, managing director, Sterlite Tech – Software, says, “I am excited about the launch of the ‘BSS of the Future’ as it will allow for a very rapid digitalisation of the CSP ecosystem.” He adds, “As legacy systems sunset, we will continue to build innovative digital solutions that benefit both CSPs and users.”

