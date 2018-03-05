Mike Frayne, CEO at VOSS Solutions

VOSS Solutions, the multi-vendor unified communications (UC) management company, and BroadSource, a BroadSoft systems integration and software product development, announced a global partnership to develop a range of best-in-class automation solutions for Cisco’s BroadSoft platforms (BroadWorks and BroadCloud).

VOSS Solutions is a provider of automation technology and management portals for Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS), and the VOSS technology is deployed in over 130 of the world’s leading Tier-1 and Tier-2 telecommunication providers to automate their operational processes. VOSS also provides the only true automated migration platform to on-board new customers onto a provider’s HCS platform.

VOSS achieves this by automating the UC data extraction, cleaning and normalising legacy PBX data, then automating the transformation and loading of that data onto a Cisco HCS cloud platform.

BroadSource brings to the table over 16 years of engineering and software development experience with the BroadWorks platform, with many of the leading BroadSoft providers utilising their project integration experience and software platforms. The BroadSource EMU platform assists service providers to better manage their complex customer data.

Many global service providers use BroadSource to design, deploy and maintain their BroadWorks platforms, solve their subscriber migration, audit, update and end user on-boarding issues en masse, simplifying the management of their BroadWorks platform.

Together, VOSS and BroadSource are capitalising on their unique knowledge and automation platforms to deliver a new set of highly sophisticated management tools for BroadWorks, as follows:

BroadWorks fulfillment – Extending the VOSS-4-UC multi-vendor UC management solution, using BroadSource’s EMU platform to support the BroadWorks platform, providing BroadSoft service providers with the following features:

Automated customer on-boarding

A world-leading provider portal (for centralised, multi-customer management)

Fully automated operational administration

State of the art customer administration portal

A single point of integration for the BroadWorks platform to provider and customer BSS and OSS systems (e.g. ServiceNow flow-through provisioning)

Fully integrated hybrid Spark management (i.e. BroadWorks and Cisco Spark)



BroadWorks migration – Combining the migration tools of BroadSource and VOSS to enable the full automation of legacy PBX customers onto the BroadWorks platform.

Following the recent acquisition of BroadSoft by Cisco, service providers will see enormous advantage from this new BroadSource-VOSS partnership. Existing BroadSoft providers will, for the first time, be able to access a set of specialist automation tools and professional services that will enable them to compete much more effectively within the highly competitive cloud collaboration market.

Mike Frayne, CEO at VOSS Solutions, commented; “There is great interest from our service provider customer base for multiple UC technologies to be administered by a single management platform, such as VOSS-4-UC. By extending our management capability to BroadSoft, we enable our customers to optimise their business processes and fuel productivity in a multi-platform environment.”

Haydn Faltyn, BroadSource CEO added, “This partnership represents a unique opportunity for our customers to combine their efforts and simplify their environment now that BroadSoft and Cisco are together. It was great to see both VOSS and BroadSource bring together 100’s of man years of Unified Communications experience as our customers embark upon their migration to Cloud UC powered by Cisco and BroadSoft.”

