David Shen of Huawei

Huawei has launched AUTIN, an Operations Consulting and Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for Digitised Operations Services to help operators manage complex hybrid ICT environments. AUTIN delivers AUTomation and INtelligence to modernise and reshape operations for the digital era.

Building on its award-winning Operation Web Services (OWS), Huawei new AUTIN brand is introducing new functionality and machine learning for intelligent operations. AUTIN leverages big data and AI to help operators move from a reactive to more proactive and predictive operations. The solution is vendor and technology agnostic and can manage multiple technologies and services in a constantly changing environment.

AUTIN encompasses the following applications: workforce and service desk management, operations intelligence, fault management and automatic alarm behavior discovery. All come pre-integrated. One unique differentiator of AUTIN is that it enables operational staff to build APPs to automate daily tasks.

AUTIN provides access to over 900 APPs which deliver Huawei’s best practices in various areas of operations. AUTIN comes in a flexible configuration that allows operators to select which applications and APPs they need to meet their operational requirements. The full capabilities of AUTIN will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress.

AUTIN’s launch marks a new chapter for Huawei,” said David Shen, director of Assurance and Managed Services (AMS) at Huawei. “Operators can now quickly gain access to our industry leading digital platform and new capabilities such as automation and AI. AUTIN reduces manual work by automating simple and recurring tasks, which increases consistency and allows staff to focus on more important work. It provides actionable insights through real-time analytics and faster fault resolutions through root-cause analysis.

AUTIN gives full operational visibility to enable optimisation of work order distribution, reduces site visits and improves staff utilisation. Our vision is building an ecosystem of Huawei’s partners, third parties, and all industries. Such communities will help us to work together to unlock incredible value through new services and innovations that will benefit everyone in the telecom industry.”

Embodied in AUTIN are Huawei’s accumulated knowledge, experience, innovations and best practices of managing over 160 global operations. AUTIN accelerates the journey for an operator to achieve the goal of becoming a Digital Service Provider.

It brings innovative ideas from other industries such as the internet world to help operators evolve from siloed operations with high levels of repetitive manual processes to autonomous operations. This is underpinned by an digital workforce that is re-skilled with a new culture and mindset capable of using a digital platform powered by analytics and machine learning.

A study by Ovum notes that over 60% of operators have too many silo OSS systems that make it difficult or impossible to meet the needs of the digital era. Some 70% lack centralised data sources and 60% lack an end-to-end view of operations.

According to Analysys Mason, the telecommunications industry is at a major tipping point; as operators embark on important digital transformation initiatives, with NFV/SDN, IoT and 5G still to come, current operational models and economics do not help achieve the benefits of these strategic transformation initiatives. Operators need a future-proof software driven operations model that can not only support today’s physical networks, but also adapt as the infrastructure transitions to hybrid and virtual networks.

