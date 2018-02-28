The number of households worldwide which pay for streaming video services such as Netflix and Amazon Video has now broken through the 250 million mark, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics’ TV and Media Strategies service.

The report, Home Video and OTT Video Forecast – Global, predicts that the number of homes paying for subscriptions to streaming video services will reach nearly 300 million by the end of 2018 and more than 450 million by 2022.

Other key findings from the research include:

Average monthly household spending on streaming video services increased by 5.0% in 2017 to $9.46

The total number of streaming video subscriptions reached 345 million by the end of 2017

Households paying for streaming video services used on average 1.39 services

The US has the highest penetration of streaming video services, with 59% of households using at least one service at the end of 2017



Percentage of households paying for streaming video services, Dec 2017

US 59% Canada 51% Norway 46% Sweden 45% Finland 44% Australia 36% S Korea 35% UK 34% Denmark 33% Japan 29% South Africa 22% Germany 19% Mexico 19% Argentina 18% Brazil 17% Turkey 15% France 14% China 12% Spain 9% Italy 8% Switzerland 8% Poland 7% Czech 7% Russia 5% India 3%

Source: Strategy Analytics’ Media Strategies Group, Feb 2018

“Streaming video is rapidly becoming a normal part of people’s entertainment options,” says Michael Goodman, director, TV & Media Strategies. “Usage is already at around half of households in the most mature markets and is likely to reach those levels in many other countries in the near future.

“Clearly market leaders like Netflix and Amazon will benefit from this trend, but there are also major opportunities for media companies which currently focus on more traditional pay TV and content development business models.”

