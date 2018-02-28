Jean-Paul Arzel of Bouygues Telecom

Huawei and Bouygues Telecom announced a joint innovation program to experiment 5G in France. Bouygues Telecom is part of the first operators worldwide to experiment 5G 3GPP in field with Huawei. Bordeaux will be the first city for a 5G network trial, from single site to multi-site coverage.

With the release of industry’s first 3GPP-based E2E 5G network system solutions developed by Huawei, the deployment of 5G networks is about to begin. Bouygues Telecom intends to provide ultra-high capacities for data services, greatly improving user experience and continuously maintaining a leading position in telecom network.

Today agreement underlines Bouygues Telecom and Huawei collaboration since 2012 to launch 4G network. In 2014, building-on this partnership, Bouygues Telecom and Huawei jointly tested the first 4G commercial network reaching 1.1Gbps in Western Europe using 4 Carrier Aggregation Technology.

Jean-Paul Arzel, VP Networks for Bouygues Telecom, said: “Bouygues Telecom aims to provide ultimate customer experience. It is our mission to quickly and smoothly evaluate 5G technologies. Today agreement with Huawei is largely based on our past common success. We are proud to continue our strategic partnership with the help of Huawei’s 5G network solution”.

Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei 5G Product Line: “We are proud of the innovation agreement signed today with Bouygues Telecom. This first 5G trial in Bordeaux marks a key milestone for the expansion of 5G network in France that will support business growth by opening new opportunities”.

