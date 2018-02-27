Miriam Tuerk of Clear Blue Technologies

Clear Blue Technologies Inc., the Smart Off-Grid™ company, in collaboration with NuRAN Wireless, is delivering its Smart Off-Grid platform to Raeanna, a Nigerian telecom infrastructure company focused on providing rural connectivity.

Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid power system supplies reliable, wireless, managed solar power to the NuRAN wireless radio communications system.

As the first phase of a larger rollout, Raeanna has installed Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid platform and the NuRAN system at eight sites in Nigeria, providing reliable communications services for tens of thousands of Nigerians. An additional 20 sites will be installed over the next few months. In the next phase, Raeanna plans to enable new services for e-learning, e-health and e-commerce at these sites, which will transform these rural communities and make them part of the wider economy.

Tunji Alabi, executive director of Raeanna said, “Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid system is a critical component of our ability to provide voice and data services to unserved and underserved people in rural Nigeria. It enables us to implement our telecom infrastructure in remote areas where there is no electric grid access, and manage these systems via the Internet, increasing reliability and reducing costs.”

“Using solar power for our telecom sites in southern Nigeria has always been a challenge due to the area’s frequent cloud coverage,” Mr. Alabi added. “However, the quality and reliability of Clear Blue’s power solution is far superior to other vendors.

Since we first installed Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid system in April 2017, the site has not lost power once, while previous solar power systems would fail every other day. The weather prediction technology and event driven analytics also means we can make proactive decisions and reduce the power draw to preserve the battery power and ride out bad weather.”

Miriam Tuerk, CEO and co-founder, Clear Blue Technologies said, “Today, over 70 million Nigerians lack access to reliable communications. We are pleased to be delivering low-cost, clean, reliable power to support Raeanna’s telecom infrastructure in rural Nigerian communities. The collaboration with Raeanna and NuRAN is a blueprint for how to successfully provide critical services to rural communities throughout Africa.”

Francis Létourneau, vice president, Sales and Marketing of NuRAN said, “We were really impressed by Clear Blue, its Smart Off-Grid technology, and the company’s willingness to collaborate on providing an integrated solution for powering our wireless radio communications technology. Smart Off-Grid systems are crucial for the success of bringing connectivity to these rural and unserved areas by increasing reliability and up-time.”

With extensive management and control capabilities, automated monitoring and alerts, predictive weather forecasting, and the ability to optimise systems remotely, Smart Off-Grid technology helps to keep systems running, prevents outages, and enables remote troubleshooting when needed to quickly resolve any issues. The result is unmatched reliability, long-lasting system performance, and a significant reduction of up to 80 percent in maintenance and operational costs.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus