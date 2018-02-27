Andrew Feinberg of Netcracker

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced that Vodafone Group has selected NEC/Netcracker’s Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution to support its transition into a telecommunications cloud provider.

The virtualisation initiative will incorporate the use of cloud-native, SDN and NFV technologies to evolve operational and business systems and processes. NEC/Netcracker’s Hybrid Operations Management will support this initiative by orchestrating and managing end-to-end resources and services within Vodafone domains. Vodafone Group provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications.

NEC/Netcracker’s solution will help Vodafone streamline and automate operational processes across its operating companies in order to increase service efficiency and flexibility. This will reduce the time it takes to launch new services and enable dynamic, closed-loop operations with automated lifecycle capabilities in order to meet unpredictable and constantly changing network demand.

Vodafone and NEC/Netcracker will jointly demonstrate the power of orchestration to deliver zero-touch cloud services at Mobile World Congress 2018. The compelling demonstration underscores the role of orchestration to automate networks and services driving agility and cost efficiencies in the mobile market and will be showcased in Vodafone’s booth in Hall 3, Stand 3D30 and NEC/Netcracker’s booth in Hall 2, Stand 2H31.

“As we accelerate the transformation of our network and services to fully leverage cloud and virtualisation, Orchestration and Automation plays a critical role in how we build and operate both the infrastructure and our business,” said Fran Heeran, head of Network Virtualisation, SDN and NFV at Vodafone Group. “We selected NEC/Netcracker due to its deep understanding of both physical and virtual domains and its unique capabilities for hybrid operations across physical and cloud environments.”

“As customer demands change, service providers are under increasing pressure to leverage networks that will enable the delivery of new services and support evolving customer lifestyles,” said Andrew Feinberg, president and CEO at Netcracker. “We are excited to work with Vodafone on its massive cloud transformation program, which will lay the foundation for innovation to deliver the next generation of digital services.”

