The Global Certification Forum (GCF) has launched a stand-alone certification process that enables consumer electronics manufacturers to certify that their products are compliant with GSMA’s Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) standard.

To encourage the adoption of RSP, OEMs will be able to access the new RSP compliance scheme without any GCF membership requirement.

RSP enables consumers to simply and securely download SIM profile information for the operator of their choice to their device. If designed into the device, the technology is applicable to the provisioning of e-UICC secure embedded SIM hardware – the basis of the GSMA’s eSIM ecosystem – and traditional removable SIM cards.

Use of embedded eSIMs allows a manufacturer to design much smaller device form factors. eSIMs eliminate the need for a consumer to source and install a physical SIM card of the correct size, making it easier to extend mobile connectivity to tablets, smart watches, fitness bands, portable health systems and various other devices.

The eSIM specification enables a consumer device to store more than one operator profile concurrently, although only one operator subscription can be enabled at any one time.

GSMA’s RSP has the support of device manufacturers and mobile operators worldwide and remains the first and only global consumer remote SIM provisioning specification. The first products have already come to market, and GSMA expects to see many further launches in 2018. GCF has worked closely with GSMA to develop the new certification process.

GCF has launched a dedicated RSP Compliance website to facilitate the certification process. GCF’s operator members and GSMA can use the website to access details of all eSIM-certified consumer devices.

“Any manufacturer incorporating mobile connectivity in their products can now make use of the new GCF eSIM certification process to verify the correct implementation of the functionality has been correctly implemented. Manufacturers can sign-up to use the scheme by visiting the GCF eSIM website now,” said Lars Nielsen, GCF general manager.

