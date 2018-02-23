Uzi Murad of Netcracker

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology report that NEC/Netcracker’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Business and Operational Support (B/OSS) solution has gone into production at Canadian telecommunications company, TELUS.

TELUS NaaS enables businesses to virtually build, manage and cloud-optimise their networks quickly, easily and cost-effectively through a flexible self-serve platform. New secure networking services, such as SD-WAN, can be configured up to 80% faster than traditional networks, enabling TELUS to better serve the needs of its customers while reducing networking costs.

The TELUS NaaS solution uses NEC/Netcracker’s Order Management and Service Orchestration. The NaaS platform also utilises NEC/Netcracker’s Business Enablement Applications, including NaaS Self-Service for real-time configuration and monitoring, and Netcracker’s Customer and Product Information Management offerings.

“Service providers are looking for new ways to evolve their networks and embrace more open ecosystems. Thanks to the emergence of cloud architecture, software-defined networking and network virtualisation technologies, NaaS represents a significant stride forward in achieving these opportunities,” said Uzi Murad, general manager North America at Netcracker.

“By leveraging the power of TELUS’ advanced fiber network, we are able to deliver access to faster and more reliable business services, including innovative NaaS solutions, to more business customers than ever before,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, CTO at TELUS. “Collaborating with NEC/Netcracker has contributed to our ability to deliver SD-WAN and other next-generation services to meet our customers’ increasingly complex demands.”

