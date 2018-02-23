Sigma Systems, a global provider of catalogue-driven software, is pleased to announce a multi-year contract with Inmarsat, the provider of global mobile satellite communications services.

With the digital revolution moving forward at great speed, Inmarsat recognised that a catalogue-driven, agile approach to B/OSS was key to enabling more effective connections with their customers and partners through the products and services they sell.

To this end, Inmarsat awarded Sigma a multi-year contract for its Catalogue, CPQ (Configure Price Quote) and Order Management products to support Inmarsat’s next-generation satellite services across all customer verticals.

Kirk Wilkenson, VP OneIT Programme at Inmarsat, commented: “Inmarsat is focused on driving customer value and making it simpler for customers and partners to work with us. We are launching a new B/OSS platform, utilising a service-oriented component architecture, as part of a broader service delivery transformation to support our current and next-generation offerings. We required a flexible, future-proof platform with a clear evolutionary roadmap, and the flexibility to adapt as our needs develop.

“We selected Sigma for the key BSS components of the new platform due to its product-based approach and out-of-the-box functionality, with an emphasis on configuration rather than customisation. The new unified catalogue-driven platform will provide our customers and resellers with a faster, more flexible, and easier-to-use front end when ordering and delivering new products and services.”

Tim Spencer, CEO of Sigma Systems, said: “We are delighted to partner with Inmarsat, one of the world’s leading satellite providers, to deliver a seamless, future-proofed platform that is designed to evolve and meet the needs of the new digital economy.”

This contract marks another major deal for Sigma with a satellite operator, demonstrating the diverse application of a catalogue-driven approach across communications, media and high-tech industries.

