Axis Communications has announced the release of AXIS Device Manager, a comprehensive on-premise device management tool that offers an easy, cost-effective and secure way to manage all major installation and operational device management tasks.

Moreover, in a world where security threats are becoming more common, AXIS Device Manager facilitates proactive device and network protection. It is suitable for managing up to a couple thousand Axis network cameras, access control and audio devices on one site — or several thousand devices across multiple sites.

A further development of its popular AXIS Camera Management software platform, AXIS Device Manager demonstrates Axis’ commitment to helping customers attain ease-of-installation, cost-effective operations as well as proactively protecting their devices and networks against cybersecurity risks.

The broad range of device management functions available include:

Automatically assign IP addresses

Install, configure, replace and upgrade any single device

Copy configurations between thousands of devices

Connect to multiple servers/systems

Restore points and factory default settings

Upgrade device firmware

Manage and update user accounts and passwords

Deploy, and renew HTTPS & IEEE 802.1x certificates



Supporting cybersecurity

Importantly, in an environment where technology is in a state of constant change and evolution, and threats from cybercriminals are becoming ever more sophisticated, it is essential that any infrastructure related to safety and security is managed dynamically day-to-day.

The new AXIS Device Manager delivers significant enhancements to device security by enabling centralised account, password and certificate management, as well as device hardening. This makes it easier and more cost efficient for system installers and administrators to proactively manage and implement important security management features.

“Being able to access and efficiently install, adapt and secure all of the devices on your network saves a tremendous amount of time and effort. AXIS Device Manager is the go-to tool for reaching all Axis devices — whatever stage of their life-cycle — and make needed adjustments,” commented Ola Lennartsson, global product manager, system management at Axis Communications.

“In today’s fast-paced world, any device or network that is static is not only old-fashioned, it is potentially prone to cyber threats. Therefore it is important we ensure our customers can use a tool that allows them to easily, rapidly and decisively manage all of the devices on their network. AXIS Device Manager is that tool.”

