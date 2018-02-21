Mounir Ladki of MYCOM OSI

MYCOM OSI, the independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announced a next generation, cloud native platform as part of its enhanced Experience Assurance and Analytics™ (EAA) suite of applications to achieve agile, simplified and automated network operations. An innovation in the telecom assurance industry, the platform will be available through a subscription model that improves CSP agility and accelerates new service launches.

A highly scalable, reliable and agile telco cloud, in which NFV and SDN architectures use state-of-the-art IT cloud technology, is critical in enabling CSPs to become digital service providers (DSPs) and profit from increased customer experience, agility and cost reductions as well as taking advantage of the latest digital services, IoT and 5G opportunities. Even without NFV/SDN, CSPs gain significant benefits from automated network operations running on IT cloud technology.

MYCOM OSI’s EAA optimises network and service quality of hybrid (physical and virtual) networks by pre-integrating real time assurance data and management functions (service quality management, performance management and fault management) with automation and analytics that are driven by AI/Machine Learning.

In addition, EAA provides assurance-driven closed loop network automation that directs orchestrators in virtual networks and configuration management in physical networks to make changes that optimise end-to-end network and service quality.

Already implemented in the world’s first telco cloud deployment and at one of the top five largest CSPs globally, MYCOM OSI’s new cloud native platform underpins all of the EAA applications and provides cloud benefits such as infrastructure independence, agile deployment, elastic scaling and high availability, as well as common services for EAA applications such as a unified network inventory and dynamic topology, integration with big data frameworks and open APIs. It uses a microservices architecture, containers, cloud technology and DevOps methodology to enable agile deployment on private and public clouds, and reduces system deployment and operations by over 75% versus traditional assurance systems.

MYCOM OSI’s EAA helps CSPs prepare for 5G and IoT growth with massive scalability, elasticity and high reliability, as well as network slicing capabilities, to meet the growing demands for virtualised enterprise services, SD-WAN, HD video, IoT and other advanced digital services.

It is deployed to manage the UK’s primary 5G test network at the University of Surrey’s 5G Innovation Centre and demonstrated real time closed loop assurance of an uRLLC (ultra-reliable low latency communications) 5G network slice in a TM Forum Catalyst proof of concept for an IoT Connected Factory during TM Forum Live! 2017.

“Our customers, who are some of the largest and most innovative CSPs, are all at different points on their digital transformation journeys but all have strategies to win the latest digital services, IoT and 5G market opportunities, and are implementing the latest technologies. Similarly, all are constrained by cost and complexity,” says Mounir Ladki, president and CTO, MYCOM OSI.

“We built our cloud native platform from the ground up to address all steps in their journey and have a seven step transformation methodology to telco cloud. This helped secure a significant customer project in the Middle East in which we demonstrated ROI and investment protection at each step towards the customer’s telco cloud objective. The new subscription model provides commercial flexibility and helps CSPs overcome time to market and cost challenges of provisioning and managing the infrastructure required to operate assurance systems.”

MYCOM OSI’s latest cloud native EAA suite provides:

A single, integrated assurance suite (service quality management, performance management, fault management, automation and analytics) that manages end-to-end network and service quality across all hybrid (virtual and physical) Telco (3G/4G RAN, Backhaul/transmission, Core, Messaging) and IT (Cloud/Datacenter/Application) network domains

Proactive, real time surveillance with automated bottom-up service impact and top-down root cause analyses

Assurance-driven closed loop network automation that directs orchestrators (in virtual networks) and configuration management (in physical networks) to automate configuration changes to meet QoS/SLA objectives

A Common data architecture shared by all EAA applications with unified inventory, dynamic topology with auto-discovery and integration with streaming, real time and non-real time data frameworks including data lakes and Kafka Universal Data Bus

Dynamic service on-boarding and lifecycle management through catalog-driven service modelling with automated discovery, monitoring, visualisation, alerting and analysis for virtual and physical infrastructure components

Ecosystem and framework-agnostic interoperability to NFV, SDN, virtualisation and Telco Cloud vendors and open source technologies through industry standard open APIs (such as TMF Open APIs)

Elastic scaling, high availability and operational agility via a cloud native platform, deployable on private and public clouds, utilising microservices, containers, industry-standard cloud technology and DevOps continuous integration and continuous deployment.

An optional subscription business model that includes all software functionality and upgrades, support and maintenance, unlimited users and unlimited access to MYCOM OSI’s solution catalogue and network equipment interface adaptor catalogue



