Pioneering development work in 5G, CloudCO and network virtualisation was cited by Kevin Foster, Chairman of the Broadband Forum as one of the key reasons for its growth in 2017, with the announcement of a further 14 new members.

Operators and vendors, as well as fellow industry bodies and national associations, are among the new sign-ups,demonstrating the breadth and relevance of the Forum’s work across the whole broadband industry.

“This year has seen a significant increase in membership which reflects the growing role of fixed networks in emerging technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things, leading to a movement towards a more holistic converged network,” said Foster. “These are key areas of focus for us, along with bringing greater efficiency to operators’ networks through virtualisation technologies which can also enable new business opportunities.”

Robin Mersh, CEO of the Broadband Forum, said: “With further work planned for 5G, Cloud CO, Smart Home (including In-home networking), new access technologies, and plugfests in areas including Gfast and NG-PON and the continuation of our hugely successful Broadband Access Summit Events, 2018 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the Forum.”

The list of new members joining the Broadband Forum recently is as follows: Bifrost Communications, The Broadband Communications Chamber of Ghana, Casa Systems, Chengdu Superxon Communication Technology, Dual Beam MergerIngenieros, Hisense Broadband, InCoax Networks AB, Kurth Electronics, Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA),Octoscope, Outsys, PIC Advanced SA, Samsung Electronics and Telkom Indonesia.

“We see joining the Broadband Forum as a critical move in our quest to increase broadband penetration in Ghana,” said Gustav Tamakloe, chief executive officer of the Broadband Communications Chamber of Ghana. “Membership of the Forum puts us at the cutting edge of technological innovation and development and ensures we are in the best possible position to help deliver fast, affordable broadband for Ghana.”

MoCA opted to join the Forum to utilise its data modelling and management standards for integration into its fiber extension technology, MoCA Access.

“Building strong partnerships with other organisations is a key part of MoCA’s strategy, enabling it to share available resources and subject matter expertise in the pursuit of open standards,” said Charles Cerino, president of MoCA. “The Broadband Forum’s reputation for technology development and innovative specifications meshes perfectly with our goals and we anticipate a productive collaboration.”

