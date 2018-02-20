Michael Rasmussen of Xstream A/S

OTT and TV Everywhere enabler Xstream A/S announced that Nordic streaming and TV Everywhere service provider Canal Digital has renewed its business relationship with Xstream enabling the continued use of its OTT cloud technology and managed operation services in the Nordic markets.

The contract renewal enables Canal Digital to further grow its business within the Canal Digital and Telenor customer base across the Nordic markets.

“For many years, Canal Digital has enjoyed a strong business relationship with Xstream and its OTT enabling technologies have been the platform behind our streaming services,” says Henke Erichsen, CIO and CTO at Canal Digital. “With more and more viewers preferring to watch content anytime, anywhere and at any device, the video-on-demand (VOD) market is enjoying continuous success across the Nordic’s and the time is now right to scale-up our subscriber base using Xstream’s MediaMaker platform.”

“Canal Digital’s contract renewal is another ringing endorsement of Xstream’s compelling Streaming technologies,” adds Michael Rasmussen, Xstream’s chief executive officer. “Canal Digital is focused on growth and our two companies will continue to combine our expertise to ensure customers have the best viewing experience at all times and on any device.”

Canal Digital was established in 1997, its primary purpose being the distribution of television programs and conducting activities related to broadcast and entertainment. Canal Digital brings over 140 TV channels and rich streaming themed video content to Nordic households.

More than nine hundred thousand households across the Nordics currently choose Canal Digital as their primary entertainment platform.

