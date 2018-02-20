Jason Bohrer of CPI Card Group

The Smart Payment Association (SPA) and CPI Card Group announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. As a result, CPI Card Group, a global leader in financial and EMV® chip card production and related services, will become a Market Monitoring Advisory Council Member of SPA, the trade body of the smart payment technology providers.

The SPA is engaged in extensive market monitoring activities, using the data sets it collects to generate independently verified market statistics and reports; data that is provided as a free benefit to SPA members.

In an important step, the SPA has responded to wider audience demands for access to its proprietary data with the launch of two new Market Monitoring Advisory Councils, making it possible for non-SPA member organisations, operating in the wider payment ecosystem, to participate in the payment market monitoring activities of the SPA and access the most up-to-date marketplace data available.

“The global payment value chain is evolving rapidly, with existing and emerging organisations addressing specialist verticals and payment applications. The SPA’s Advisory Councils make it possible for these companies to participate and cooperate in discrete areas of activity or interest, without having to commit to the extended range of initiatives and specialisations undertaken by our full members,” explains Sylvie Gibert, president, SPA. “We are very happy to welcome C PI Card Group as an Advisory Council Member” she concludes.

“We see tremendous value in working with the SPA, and becoming a member of its Market Monitoring Advisory Council,” said Jason Bohrer, SVP and general manager, Secure Card Solutions, CPI Card Group. “We feel this creates significant opportunities and unique insights into the smart payment market not only for CPI, but for our customers as well.”

The Market Monitoring Advisory Councils are the first to be launched under an innovative Advisory Council Program that has been initiated by the SPA in response to growing demand from today’s rapidly expanding payment community.

Open to EMV technology vendors supplying cards and/or modules, Advisory Members joining the SPA Monitoring Advisory Council participate in the SPA’s Monitoring Working Group, contribute to its market monitoring and forecasting processes, and access quarterly global market monitoring reporting data as well as bi-annual market estimation reports.

This includes granular data sets by geographic regions, technology (contactless, dual interface, DDA and non-DDA) and application (payment smart cards, ID/social cards with payment application chip, transport cards with payment application chip).

Open to organisations operating within the wider payment ecosystem, Advisory Members joining the SPA Forecasting Advisory Council will be able to engage with the SPA Working Group responsible for forecasting and provide input into the market forecast process. Advisory Members will also gain access to select quarterly global market monitoring report data, in addition to granular bi-annual data sets that form the SPA’s global market estimation reports.

Organisations looking to apply for SPA Market Monitoring Advisory Council Member status can find more information on the SPA website, together with details on the annual fees.

