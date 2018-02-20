Last night in Amsterdam, Orange was awarded a “Top Employer Global 2018” certification. This recognises the best human resources policies and practices. Orange is the only telecoms network operator among the 13 top global employers. It is the third consecutive year that Orange has secured this award.This prize recognises the work of all the human resources teams at Orange across the world and confirms the employees’ high level of commitment to the company, which is expressed through the employee barometer: 89% of employees say they are proud to work at Orange and 83% recommend Orange as a good place to work.

In total, 30 Orange countries and territories on 5 continents within the Group’s footprint were involved in the process and made it a success.

Jérôme Barré, executive director in charge of Human Resources, said: “Our employees are at the centre of the corporate project implemented by Orange. Our daily mission in the human resources department is to create the right conditions to enable every employee to express their potential to the fullest. This award we received today rewards the efforts made throughout the Group to create these conditions and make Orange the digital and caring employer of the future.”

The Top Employers Institute is an organisation that audits and certifies excellent work conditions offered by employers to their employees; it covers all HR policies, including talent management, induction, training and skill development, performance management, leadership, career and succession planning, pay and benefits, and culture.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus