Axial Systems has signed a partnership agreement with Polystar, a provider of real-time insights for telecoms operators. The new partnership will enable Axial Systems to bring the complete Polystar solution portfolio to the whole of the UK and Ireland, offering complete solutions for data collection, aggregation, monitoring and experience reporting to its service provider customers.

“We have been searching for a robust and advanced customer experience reporting and management solution to provide real-time insights and actionable intelligence to our growing list of fixed and mobile communications carriers,” says Mike Simmonds, Axial Systems’ managing director. “Polystar’s solution certainly fits this requirement, delivering accurate insight on a scalable platform and in a clear and relevant manner.”

Spanning 2G, 3G and LTE, VoLTE / VoWiFi, IMS, Nb-IoT, and more, Polystar’s solutions provide rich insights and valuable reports for analysis, troubleshooting and reporting of all generations of mobile networks and services. These are accessible by any user in the service provider organisation and which can be optimised to meet the needs of different departments. Polystar’s solutions are evolving to meet the challenges of 5G and to incorporate predictive capabilities, enabling service providers to anticipate new challenges and demands in the virtual network environment of the future.

This new partnership means Axial will be promoting the sales and support of Polystar’s award-winning and internationally-renowned KALIX and OSIX solutions, and will be involved from the development stage onwards to ensure each customer deployment yields maximum value.

“We’re very pleased that the Polystar solution-set will now be part of Axial’s product portfolio. The extensive expertise and skills they offer will optimise the value that can be secured for its customers. As a long-established company, priding ourselves on our specialist knowledge and deep levels of service, we understand the close cultural similarities between our two businesses and we look forward to a long and successful partnership,” says Anna Konberg, business region director at Polystar.

“We were attracted by the fact that Polystar is a technology-led company of long-standing in its chosen field of excellence, by its management team and, ultimately, its products too. Like Axial, it has been meeting – and exceeding – the expectations of a demanding customer-base for over 25 years and I have great confidence that we have chosen a partner for the long term,” adds Simmonds.

