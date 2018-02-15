Transatel and Pure Cloud Solutions will now be addressing resellers and clients in the UK with a true Fixed-Mobile Convergence offer boasting plug-and-play capabilities. The launch announced for March of this year is said to bethe first of its kind, enabling quick and massive deployment of FMC offers in the Channel, to address an ever-increasing demand from SMEs.

The solution is fully integrated at network level for both fixed and mobile components, and entirely cloud-based, so end customers don’t have to install or develop their own technical infrastructure.

Transatel’s specialism in MVNO enablement, combined with Pure Cloud Solutions’ hosted cloud solutions and telephony services, has made it possible to offer the benefits of an MVNO to Fixed-Mobile Convergence. Here, FMC is productised, white labeled, ready-to-use and fully integrated with Operating Support Systems, Business Support Systems and relevant apps.

Nonetheless, in contrast to the ‘lighter’ app-based FMC applications the market has to offer, the solution presented by Transatel and Pure Cloud Solutions is native and therefore offers the entire breadth of Unified Communications capabilities.

These include seamlessly bridging office phone services to mobile devices, permitting the use of just one phone number and one voice mailbox, extending the capabilities of a PBX to smartphones and feature phones alike, and creating a virtual desk extension. Centile is a partner in the project with its ISTRA platform, delivering a comprehensive range of PBX features.

The service runs across the EE network through a wholesale agreement with BT, ensuring that customers using the service will have access to the 4G data speeds and coverage that UK business customers require.

Philippe Vigneau, VP Business development at Transatel said, “With this project, we hope to demonstrate once again how we can bring innovation to a mature market. We’re proud to have been selected by Pure Cloud Solutions to deliver the perfect technical solution and business model.”

Darren Lake, Pure Cloud Solutions CEO and founder added, “A turnkey FMC solution is a life saver for small businesses in situations we see daily. Business development, retail, logistics, countless activities and departments can increase productivity through communications. Our idea is to make it as marketable and easily implementable as possible.”

According to BT Wholesale MVNO client director, Nick Wootten, “It’s fantastic to see Transatel continue to innovate with the products and services they can offer their partners. Such products combined with access to the EE network will provide a unique customer experience for Transatel customers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus