Ribbon Communications Inc., a provider in secure and intelligent cloud communications, announced that Secure IP Telecom, Inc., a provider of premium telecommunications services, has deployed Ribbon’s Session Border Controller to enhance the security of its growing real-time communications (RTC) network.

In addition to improving RTC security, upgrading the network allows Secure IP to help its business customers modernise their telecommunications infrastructure with increased functionality and improved network performance by introducing advanced SIP Trunking and transcoding capabilities. Ribbon’s transcoding solution enables Secure IP to simplify their network by consolidating network elements into a single, scalable platform.

“Providing a secure communications network is one of the most important things that we can do for our customers,” said Edwin Cortez, chief executive officer, Secure IP. “The Ribbon Session Border Controller provides us with some of the most advanced network security and transcoding capabilities on the market, allowing us to improve our network performance and expand our existing offerings by rolling out SIP Trunking services to our business customers.”

“Secure IP has been a valued Ribbon customer for more than 10 years – so we are looking forward to continuing to provide them with outstanding solutions and services as they grow their business,” said John Ryan, senior vice president of Sales, Ribbon Communications. “Increased security, enhanced product offerings, improved network efficiency and interoperability are just a few of the many key features and functionality that Secure IP is gaining with our market-leading Session Border Controller solution.”

