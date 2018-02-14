Pierre Hagendorf

Device intelligence providers Tweakker and Mobilethink report that last year they increased the number of mobile operators moving customer care to the cloud, and slashed human assisted queries by 30%.

2017 was yet another transformational year for the telecom industry, say the firms. It saw operators undertake numerous network upgrades in the relentless chase to add more connectivity and faster data speeds, and the year also saw an overload of new handset models flooding operators’ networks.

More than 200 operators trusted Tweakker and Mobilethink’s solutions in 2017, slashing operators’ high operational costs and by giving over 400 million end-users seamless network onboarding, engagement and support.

2107 highlights:

Today’s always-on customers demand fast data speeds and 2017 saw 25% more mobile operators offering LTE services compared with the previous year.

With as much as one in five mobile handsets being counterfeit devices in use across the world’s mobile networks Mobilethink’s unique algorithm continued to be instrumental for operators in 2107 in detecting and configuring unwanted handsets The mobile handset market continued to be a highly competitive space with manufacturers focusing on developing ultra-premium devices. While 57.2% of smartphone shipments were high-end handsets, featured phones made a comeback in 2017 accounting for up to 35% of OEMs revenues. With over three times more VoLTE subscriptions than in 2016, the number of VoLTE capable handsets grew 30% in the last three months of 2017 to 1,300 devices

Tweakker and Mobilethink’s self-service solution again raised the bar in customer service. Moving care out of brick walls to the cloud, operators slashed human assisted queries by 30% and saved a collective $63 million (€ 50.99 million) in operational costs

The increase in low-end phones priced below $US 100 (€ 80.94) joining operators’ networks, MVNOs abilities in securing successful device connectivity setups and supporting subscribers troubleshoot their devices were hampered



“In today’s telecom world depicted by tight margins and aggressive customer acquisition campaigns, more than 60% of mobile users still see no clear differentiator between service providers beyond price,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Tweakker and Mobilethink’s CEO. “Operators need to step up to the plate and deliver better customer engagement and retention programs which can be achieved cost-effectively by leveraging advanced cloud technologies.”

The full annual review can be downloaded from Mobilethink’s and Tweakker’s websites.

