Operators looking to unleash the full potential of next-generation PON technologies such as XGS-PON and NG-PON2 should wisely consider a period of co-existence between PON generations to ensure a gradual migration with minimum service disruption, Iskratel’s CTO said.

Speaking on the opening day of FTTH Conference, Damjan Slapar highlighted how operators could miss out on introducing revenue-generating applications if they don’t upgrade their networks and take advantage of next-generation PON capabilities, including increased symmetrical bandwidth and flexible wavelength plans.

But, he warned, operators should consider their migration path carefully in order to protect past investments, minimise service disruption and prolong the investment cycle.

“With component prices dropping and the pressure on operators to increase their service offering rising, operators should look to introduce new PON flavours over the existing optical distribution network,” said Slapar. “A two-phase process is best, with the first phase introducing XGS-PON and the second, NG-PON2. This approach means that the Optical Distribution Network (ODN) remains largely unaffected, except for the introduction of co-existence elements, and that service disruption is kept to a minimum further down the track.”

Slapar went on to explain how XGS-PON and NG-PON2 customer-premises equipment allows end-users to simply connect to the ODN. However, he stressed the importance of using existing PON shelves to host new XGS-PON/NG-PON2 blades to allow a pay-as-you-grow, gradual expansion as different business and market needs develop.

“Solving several challenges that weren’t addressed by previous PON generations, operators cannot afford to ignore next-generation PON,” continued Slapar. “But, of course, any upgrade needs to be cost-efficient which is why coexistence is key – it prolongs the equipment lifecycle to the maximum and arms the operators for any migration scenario, business need or service type.”

Iskratel’s own solutions for a lucrative and controlled migration will be showcased at the FTTH Conference, in Valencia, Spain, at booth S09 from Tuesday, February 13 to Thursday, February 15. The company’s offering includes two new-to-market solutions supporting NG-PON2 and XGS-PON technologies, without the need to replace current PON infrastructure.

